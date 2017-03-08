Hansen Chosen as Next ‘Capital for a Day’

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX) – Hansen has been chosen as the community to host Idaho’s next “Capital for a Day” event later this month, Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter announced Wednesday.

Otter said the community was chosen, in part, because of challenges the Magic Valley has faced this winter.

“It’s been a tough winter throughout Idaho, and towns in the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia areas have been hit especially hard by once-in-a-generation, if not once-in-a-lifetime storms, snow and flooding,” Otter said in a prepared statement.

“Hearing directly about the challenges of folks in and around Hansen will help those of us in State government to do our jobs better and bring help more efficiently where it’s needed most,”

“Our immediate focus is on infrastructure damage. But we’ll also be listening to citizens’ ideas for improving how we do business long after the repairs are done.”

Benito Baeza

Capital for a Day will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 17 at Hansen High School, 550 S. Main St. in Hansen.

The event brings state government officials to a different community each month, providing residents the opportunity to have open discussions about government issues and public policy.

According to the Governor’s Office, those who will join Otter and First Lady Lori Otter on March 17 in Hansen include: