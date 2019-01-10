Hansen, Idaho is Target in Kelsey Berreth Investigation

They aren’t here as tourists. One small Idaho town is getting a lot of attention from detectives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Weeks ago, a Sheriff in Colorado told reporters Berreth is believed to be dead.

They’ve descended on Hansen looking for clues in the disappearance of Colorado flight instructor Kelsey Berreth.

The center of the investigation by authorities seems to be a nurse now on leave from her job in Twin Falls. The nurse appears to have been involved with Berreth’s fiancé, who has been charged in the young woman’s disappearance and death. Weeks ago, a Sheriff in Colorado told reporters Berreth is believed to be dead after remains were found in southern Colorado. She went missing Thanksgiving Day.

Idaho first popped up on law enforcement’s radar after the missing woman’s cellphone pinged a tower in Gooding.