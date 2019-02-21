Happy 80th To The Idaho State Police

YouTube; KTVB

The Idaho State Police, which has six districts operating throughout the state, just turned 80 years old on Wednesday.

The department was created on February 20, 1939. The department's districts include Coure d' Alene, Lewiston, Boise/Meridian, Twin Falls (4th district), Pocatello and Idaho Falls, according to the ISP's website . Colonel Kedrick Wills is the acting director.

In the past four weeks, the force has lost one of its most decorated officers, and made its biggest marijuana seizure in the department's history. Earlier in February, Colonel A Rich Humpherys passed away from a heart attack after more than 30 years on the job. On January 24 the ISP seized more than 6,000 pounds of hemp that was being transported across state lines from Colorado.

The ISP recently graduated nine more troopers into the department following 18 weeks of training.The above video shows the officers being sworn in.

From all of us here at Townsquare Media, we would like to thank the ISP for its long history of serving the Gem State.