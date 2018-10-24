Happy New Year! When Is Twin Fall’s Olive Garden Set To Open

The much anticipated Olive Garden in Twin Falls is getting closer to being completed! So we reached out to see if we could figure out an opening date.

According to the Olive Garden P.R. department, the Twin Falls location is set to open first part of 2019! They were hesitant to give me a day or even a month. However, that does give us enough of an idea to say it will likely be January or February!

Now mind you, with the building being under construction and the fact that our winters are pretty unpredictable, it could be pushed farther back. Let's just hope things go smoothly.

Whether or not you go within the first 6 months of it opening is completely up to you. Go at your own risk. But, we will keep you posted if we get a confirmed month. Great way to start 2019!