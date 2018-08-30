Has Anyone In Idaho Seen Fish Fall From The Sky?

Yes, seriously it's a thing in Utah. It is called "Extreme Fish Stocking" and we have a video of planes dropping FISH FROM THE SKY! It's actually pretty great. They fly over the lakes and drop the fish as a stocking method. Southern Idaho has no shortage of fish hatcheries that are used to restock water ways. Have you ever seen this?! It looks pretty great.

Can you imagine what could possibly be going through the fishes heads right now! Or if a fisherman in a boat was underneath it and all the sudden their boat was full of fish! Pretty epic.