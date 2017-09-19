Haunted Mansions of Albion Limiting Ticket Sales
If you plan on visiting the Haunted Mansions of Albion this Halloween, you should get your tickets before they sell out.
Haunted Mansions of Albion announced on social media that whey would be limiting ticket sales to provide a better experience for visitors.
I think this is a good move for them. I've enjoyed their attraction for several years but I quit going because of the crazy-long lines and wait times.
If you plan on going this year, you are encouraged to buy your tickets in advance. Limited tickets will be available at the gate.