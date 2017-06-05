Have You Attempted Idaho’s Crazy Johnny B Goode Food Challenge? (WATCH)

Some restaurants have gained fame by offering insane food challenges to customers. One of the most famous in the US is the Johnny B Goode food challenge in Boise. Have you attempted to conquer this feat?

Chowhound documented what they consider to be the best food challenge in each state. In Idaho, the honor goes to Rockies Diner in Boise . Be warned: their Johnny B Goode food challenge is not for the faint of heart - literally.

The Food Challenges website agrees with Chowhound on Rockies massive entree being as good as it gets in Idaho. They list the requirements for winning this :

– 4.5 lb Johnny B Goode Burger served with mayonnaise

– 3 burger patties, 1 hot dog, pastrami, chili, cheese, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes

– The patties are each 1/4 pound and they use both Swiss and American cheese

– Served with a large 1.5 lb plate of chili cheese fries and a large 16 oz milkshake

– There is a 30 minute time limit to finish the entire challenge

If you do it, you get the meal free, a t-shirt and just maybe a Fender guitar. Rockies claims that 95% of the people that try it fail.

If you think you have a magic fork (and an iron stomach), here's where Rockies Diner is at in Boise.