Have You Checked the Cost of Gas in Twin Falls Today?

At my desk this morning I read a story in the Wall Street Journal about the spike. Over the last couple of months we’re up more than 50 cents at many pumps. I’ve also noticed a closing in the gap between cheapest and highest gasoline costs around town. What had been an almost 30 cents difference (often based on the quality under the pumps) is now a ten to fifteen cent swing.

The Journal explains the huge uptick caught most analysts by surprise. Supplies were found shrinking at the close of winter.