Have You Ever Been To The Evel Knievel Jump Site In Twin Falls?

You may have heard about this one, but decades ago in 1974, stuntman Evel Knievel attempted to jump the Snake River Canyon in a steam powered rocket . Spoiler alert: he failed. Of course everybody already knows that story though - it's a part of who we are in Twin Falls. A slice of our history.

So, here's the real question - have you ever climbed to the top of the jump site on the Twin Falls side of the canyon? Mike Nielsen did and it's a pretty cool view. Plus from up there you can look across the canyon for a new view.

The canyon view trail is fully connected now so you can start over by the LDS Temple at the Eastland/Pole Line curve and walk to the jump site and even climb it if you want. There is also a cool monument with information about the jump event.