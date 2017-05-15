Have You Ever Been to the Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada? (WATCH)

I hate to admit that I've never heard of this state park before. It's the oldest and largest state park in Nevada. Have you ever been to the Valley of Fire?

No, this is not close to us. But, if you road-trip to Vegas, the Valley of Fire is worth adding to your schedule. It's about 50 miles to the northeast of Las Vegas near Lake Mead.

Google Maps

It's basically 40,000 acres of red sandstone and petrified trees. That's an oversimplification as there's a ton of history here.

There's a $10 entry fee, but the Valley of Fire comes highly recommended. If you check TripAdvisor, you'll find that out of over 3,100 reviews, over 84% are 5-star ratings. For TripAdvisor, that's incredible.