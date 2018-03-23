We may be relatively dry here in Twin Falls right now, especially when compared to last year, but things are much more wet North of us. The Wood River Valley is experiencing flooding and in a rare case, so are the Saint Anthony Sand Dunes.

When I think of sand dunes I think of dry and hot. Right now though, the Saint Anthony Sand Dunes are anything but. There is a river of flood water running through them! Maybe the most amazing part of the video is that you can see the river forming a mini canyon. It's nothing like the view of our Snake River Canyon from the Perrine Bridge but it is still beautiful.