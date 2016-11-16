Have You Ever Thought About Owning An Orchard Near Buhl?

If you've ever imagined yourself owning an orchard, you're in luck. There is one available now in Buhl and it's ripe for the picking. Sorry. You probably saw that coming.

No kidding. There really is an orchard available in Buhl. Here's the description on ZIllow.

Surround yourself with Snake River Frontage and a productive, mature, and income generating orchard, including several varieties of peaches, apples, pears, plums, cherries, and apricots. This property is a sportsman's dream with wildlife, fishing, and water sports. Premier Gold Course is a 10 min drive, Sun Valley 1 hour, and Twin Falls just 25 mins away! Awesome sunrises and sunsets await you as the walls of the canyon come alive with color.

The actual address is 1831 C River Road in Buhl. In case you're wondering, here's where it lands on a map.

Even without the orchard part, that view of the Snake River Canyon is sweet.

Since I have yet to fulfill my dream of becoming an actual Property Brother, I'm not sure what's possible on this tract of land. I could easily see someone building an epic bed and breakfast or home for themselves.