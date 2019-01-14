Do you ever walk down the paper towel aisle or the toilet paper row and find yourself stuck in a mathematical anomaly? Seriously - the guy in this video is on point and if you really try to figure out the numbers on how much is actually on a roll, your head will melt.

You may have already had these thoughts while choosing paper products and if you haven't, then you will now! I showed this video to my wife while in the TP row at WalMart in Twin Falls. That was a bad idea, because then we spent 20 minutes trying to find the actual best deal and left with no TP, a Mt. Dew, and a no sugar Rockstar.