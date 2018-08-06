Have You Found The Little Oasis In The Middle Of Nowhere Idaho?

Technically, we found this place outside of the Gooding/Bliss area. It is actually pretty difficult to get to, bring a truck and some good hiking shoes!

We found two places this weekend that were pretty cool. The first was Tea Kettle Cave. It feels like it is in the middle of nowhere but an absolutely gorgeous find. It is called Tea Kettle Cave because of it's shape. You basically climb down the "spout" and there is a hole at the top of the cave like a sky light and plants at the bottom.

And if you aren't tired from climbing into the cave and exploring, there is a little lake not too far away called Bray Lake. I am sure it is a great sanctuary for an assortment of critters.

It is not an easy trek. You can only get to it with a truck or four wheeler, but fun and definitely worth it.