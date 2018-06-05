Have You Seen Ray? Twin Falls Parakeet Flys The Coop

A Twin Falls parakeet owner has taken to social media in hopes of locating the bird that made a bold exit from the residence over the weekend.

"Ray," a yellow and blue parakeet, flew out the owner's window on Saturday, May 2. It's apparent that the owner desperately wants the bird back, judging by the brief, but direct, June 3rd post.

Craigslist

If you happen to see Ray, attempt to corral him at your own risk. Parakeets are known to puff, scratch and bite when stressed. Odds are, if you ask him his name, there's a good chance he'll squawk it to you.

Please keep an eye out. We'd like to reunite Ray with its owner.