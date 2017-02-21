Have You Seen The Crazy Amount of Water Going Over Deadman Falls? (WATCH)

Thanks to 1000 Springs , it's not unusual to have waterfalls between Hagerman and Bliss. But, the amount of water in places where there aren't usually large amounts of water will drop your jaw.

Susan Lind shared this video on YouTube that shows just how insane Deadman Falls has gotten with all of the recent flooding. If you're shaking your head wondering where this monstrous amount of water has come from, maybe it's time to road trip.