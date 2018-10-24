Have You Seen The Remnants Of This Bridge Near Magic Reservoir?

While checking out areas to go for my hunt on Google Maps, we found there was a section that looked like a road on the map, but there was no road, anymore at least. We found the remnants of a bridge.

No idea how long the bridge has been gone and I am sure all the locals think I am crazy for finding it fascinating. It's still pretty cool.

There were some fishermen in the area as well. I am sure there are a ton of hidden treasures out there, I guess I have some more exploring to do. Just for good measure, check out how absolutely gorgeous it was out there.

Do you know anything about this bridge? Can you let me know any of it's history?