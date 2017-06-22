Have You Seen This Girl? Twin Falls Family Looking For 16-Year-Old Runaway

Photo, Rob Kennison

UPDATE: 6/24 - 5:10 pm - The family has reported that Angel has been found safe.

Initial Report: A Magic Valley family would greatly appreciate your help if you know the whereabouts of this girl. She's been missing since Monday night.

Her name is Angel Kennison. She's 16-years-old and was last seen Monday night. This was shared by her family earlier this week.

Photo, Rob Kennison

If you know where she is, please call her family at 208-410-5891 and Twin Falls Police at (208) 735-4357.

