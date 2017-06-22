Have You Seen This Girl? Twin Falls Family Looking For 16-Year-Old Runaway
UPDATE: 6/24 - 5:10 pm - The family has reported that Angel has been found safe.
Initial Report: A Magic Valley family would greatly appreciate your help if you know the whereabouts of this girl. She's been missing since Monday night.
Her name is Angel Kennison. She's 16-years-old and was last seen Monday night. This was shared by her family earlier this week.
If you know where she is, please call her family at 208-410-5891 and Twin Falls Police at (208) 735-4357.