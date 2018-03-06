HB 585 Fails In House ; Idaho Domestic Abusers Can Still Own Guns

Boise, ID (AP) - A controversial bill that could have prevented people who have offences for domestic violence from possessing firearms has been rejected by Idaho's House.

The proposed bill, HB 585, was defeated by a vote of 31-39, according to the Associated Press. The bill, which was heavily supported by Idaho state law enforcement agencies, would have prevented those convicted of crimes of domestic abuse from possessing guns.

The infringement of Second Amendment rights weighed heavily in the decision passed down today. Idaho Republican Melissa Wintrow sponsored the initiative that fell short. The Idaho Freedom Foundation remains one of the staunchest organizations in opposition of the idea.