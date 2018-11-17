Head-on Crash Sends Three to Hospital in Lincoln County

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) State Police say three people were injured Friday evening in a head-on crash just east of Shoshone. Idaho State Police say a juvenile was driving a small Ford pickup east on Highway 26 when it attempted to pass a semi and collided head-on with a Ford SUV driven by Janice Edmunds, age 74, of Shoshone. Edmunds, along with her passenger, James Edmunds, age 76, also of Shoshone, were flown to an eastern Idaho hospital. The juvenile driver was taken by helicopter to St. Luke's Magic Valley first and then later to a Boise hospital. All were wearing seat belts, according to ISP. The highway was blocked for about two hours.