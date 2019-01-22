Head-on Crash with Cattle Truck Leaves One Dead Near Carey

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)- A Shelly man died early this morning in a head-on crash with a cattle truck near the small town of Carey.

The crash happened at around 12:38 a.m. on U.S. Highway 93. 51-year-old James Brennen died after he crossed the center line in a Chevrolet SUV and hit an empty cattle truck head-on. The SUV spun around and stopped in the westbound lane, the truck stopped on the right shoulder.

The truck driver, William Featherston, age 64, of Sun River, Montana, did not need to be taken to the hospital and had been wearing his seat belt. Part of the highway was blocked for about four hours this morning.