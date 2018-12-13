Health Advisory Lifted at Mormon Reservoir

CAMAS COUNTY, Idaho – South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said they are lifting the public health advisory for Mormon Reservoir.

Recent testing has shown that micro-toxins are now at safe levels in the water, according to a news release issued on Thursday afternoon. Public health officials, however, said that people who visit the reservoir should still pay attention to their surroundings.

“Even though the health advisory is lifted, water users should still be observant and take precautions in and around areas where algal blooms are still present,” SCPHD Public Health Program Manager Josh Jensen said in the news release.

Harmful algal blooms, or HABs, are not unusual in warm weather but typically shrink quickly as the water temperature drops. They are harmful to humans and animals, and people should not drink any water with a blue-green algae bloom.

DEQ will continue to monitor water quality.