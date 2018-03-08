Health Fair Planned for Saturday in Jerome

The health fair, sponsored by St. Luke’s Health Systems, is scheduled for 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 10, at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln Ave.

Planned for the day are free fitness classes, basic first-aid sessions and health snack idea demonstrations. There also will be free nitrate testing for private wells. (Bring one cup of water in a clean jar or zip-lock bag.) And, of course, there will be various health test options for a minimal fee and fitness classes.