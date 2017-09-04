Heart To Heart School Supply Drive for Texas
Hurricane Harvey not only closed the schools in Texas, but washed away or destroyed thousands of students’ just-purchased school supplies. Schools will be reopening soon, but students will still lack what they need to be ready to start.
A Kimberly area teacher is traveling to Texas and are gathering school supplies that will be donated to the Clear Creek Independent School District in Texas.
If you have a heart for these kids and would like to give, here are some items that are needed.
Suggested Items:
- Backpacks
- Pencils
- Pens
- Paper
- Binders
- Composition Books
- Packages of new socks and underwear
Cash donations are also being accepted and will be used to buy supplies or assist with shipping costs.
Drop-off locations:
Items will be collected through Wednesday, September 6, 2017. For more information, contact Kara Kelly: 208-420-9186