Heart To Heart School Supply Drive for Texas

David Franklin/ThinkStock

Hurricane Harvey not only closed the schools in Texas, but washed away or destroyed thousands of students’ just-purchased school supplies. Schools will be reopening soon, but students will still lack what they need to be ready to start.

A Kimberly area teacher is traveling to Texas and are gathering school supplies that will be donated to the Clear Creek Independent School District in Texas.

If you have a heart for these kids and would like to give, here are some items that are needed.

Suggested Items:

  • Backpacks
  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Paper
  • Binders
  • Composition Books
  • Packages of new socks and underwear

Cash donations are also being accepted and will be used to buy supplies or assist with shipping costs.

Drop-off locations:

Items will be collected through Wednesday, September 6, 2017.  For more information, contact Kara Kelly: 208-420-9186

