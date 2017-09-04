Heart To Heart School Supply Drive for Texas

Hurricane Harvey not only closed the schools in Texas, but washed away or destroyed thousands of students’ just-purchased school supplies. Schools will be reopening soon, but students will still lack what they need to be ready to start.

A Kimberly area teacher is traveling to Texas and are gathering school supplies that will be donated to the Clear Creek Independent School District in Texas.

If you have a heart for these kids and would like to give, here are some items that are needed.

Suggested Items:

Backpacks

Pencils

Pens

Paper

Binders

Composition Books

Packages of new socks and underwear

Cash donations are also being accepted and will be used to buy supplies or assist with shipping costs.

Drop-off locations:

Items will be collected through Wednesday, September 6, 2017. For more information, contact Kara Kelly: 208-420-9186