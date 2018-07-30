Heat Warning Issued for Idaho’s Capital, Surrounding Areas

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Temperatures in the Treasure Valley and beyond are expected to be in the triple digits this week prompting weather officials to issue an Excessive Heat Warning . the National Weather Service in Boise issued the warning for an area that spans eastern Oregon to the southeast towards Mountain Home where temperatures could reach 100 degrees and up. Places like Emmett and Mountain Home could see temperatures as high as 105 degrees by Tuesday. NWS forecasters say a building high pressure system will lead to dangerous heat by Tuesday and won't provide much opportunity for conditions to cool during the night.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency, call 9 1 1.

The NWS says people should check up on family and neighbors, drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioning, and stay out of the sun if you can.