Helmets for Your Kid’s Safety

Maybe you don’t need government to tell you as an adult to wear a helmet.

After all, it’s your coconut, however. Why would you allow your kids to bike or ride an ATV without one? My cousin witnessed a next door neighbor get killed when they were little boys. The neighbor wasn’t wearing a helmet when 4-wheeling. He was somebody’s son. After an accident in Twin Falls County the Sheriff’s Department reminds you it’s a good idea. SGT. Dan Thom joined us today.