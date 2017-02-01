Help for Those With Addictions in the Magic Valley

I don’t know anyone untouched by addictions.

We all have a family member, friend or someone close at work who suffers or has suffered from addiction. Gambling, substance and even pornography come to mind. There was a time when we condemned people for their flaws, but now recognize the illnesses. Or should I say some of us condemned. In the Christian faith, there has always been an understanding we struggle with demons. Many area churches are involved in treatment and evidence is clear a faith based approach vastly improves the success rate. Keith Thompson is the Associate Pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Twin Falls. He’s working on a fundraiser for addiction programs scheduled for February 18 th . You can hear our conversation below: