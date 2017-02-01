Help for Those With Addictions in the Magic Valley

Courtesy, Bill Colley.

I don’t know anyone untouched by addictions.

In the Christian faith there has always been an understanding we struggle with demons.

We all have a family member, friend or someone close at work who suffers or has suffered from addiction.  Gambling, substance and even pornography come to mind.  There was a time when we condemned people for their flaws, but now recognize the illnesses.  Or should I say some of us condemned.  In the Christian faith, there has always been an understanding we struggle with demons.  Many area churches are involved in treatment and evidence is clear a faith based approach vastly improves the success rate.  Keith Thompson is the Associate Pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Twin Falls.  He’s working on a fundraiser for addiction programs scheduled for February 18th.  You can hear our conversation below:

Filed Under: addiction, alcohol, bill colley, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Drugs, fundraiser, gambling, Keith Thompson, pornography, Twin Falls
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Podcasts, Religion, Top Story, Twin Falls Events, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top