Help! I Need Vacation Advice

Here’s a question you may have pondered. I’ve got a vacation scheduled in early July.

I’m not alone being away the week of Independence Day I’m sure hotels and campgrounds will be packed

My original plans have been temporarily shelved. Realizing I’m not alone being away the week of Independence Day I’m sure hotels and campgrounds will be packed. Many places I would like to see during the week have no vacancies.

Where do I go? Have you any suggestions? My goal is a few days away in an affordable hotel near things worth visiting. Parks, museums, good places to eat, these are all on the agenda. Otherwise I’m at home staring at TV.