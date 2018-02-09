Help Local History at ‘Photo ID Party’ on Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Here’s your chance to help local history.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Twin Falls Public Library will host a “Photo ID Party” – and you're invited.

“We hope to have a nice little group,” said reference librarian Jennifer Hills. “Hopefully we can put the community to work for us.”

She said the library has access to more than 10,000 historical photographs, many that have been digitized and labeled, but there currently are at least 1,000 additional photos that need to be reviewed and cataloged. Not all of them will likely be processed online, she said, but for those hundreds that will be the library staff could use some help.

“We’ve had some donations the past couple of years, some pretty big donations, and we don’t have a lot of staff to scan and add metadata to them,” Hills said.

Those who participate Saturday will review 8x10 photos from Twin Falls and the greater Magic Valley, and if they remember something about the image to include in its history, all the better.

“This event will be great because we get the community involved, but we’ll also get more information that way,” she said. “For instance, hopefully we’ll get input form the community about things they remember (about something in a photograph) that maybe we wouldn’t as an institution.”

This is the first time in more than a decade that the library has hosted the photo ID event, but if the library has a good turnout it will likely hold another one in the near future, Hills said. She also said the library might ask for volunteers on Saturday to return for further help scan and process photos online.

Show up at the library, or for more information contact Hills at jhills@twinfallspubliclibrary.org or 208-733-2964, ext. 200.