Help Preserve Twin Falls History, Join Preservation Commission

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Two citizens of Twin Falls will have the opportunity to help preserve the city's history if they are picked to serve on two open spots on the Historic Preservation Commission.

The city of Twin Falls says they are seeking candidates for the commission seats that are open. The Historic Preservation Commission "promotes the educational, cultural, economic and general welfare of Twin Falls residents through the identification, evaluation, designation, and protection of buildings, sites, areas, structures, and objects that reflect the City’s heritage," according to an announcement from the city.

The city prefers candidates to have some experience in architecture, history, architectural history, urban planning, archaeology, engineering, conservation, landscape architecture, law, or related fields.

The commission meets once a month for about an hour. The city asks candidates to submit a letter of interest and qualifications to the following address: kweeks@tfid.org or fax it to 736-2641 or mail it to P.O. Box 1907, Twin Falls, Idaho 83303 by Thursday, July 6