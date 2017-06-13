Here are Jobs Available in the Magic Valley Right Now

If you're looking for work, there are some decent positions available right now. Here's a rundown of what's been listed recently around the Magic Valley.

I searched multiple job sites including Monster. This isn't a conclusive list, but will give you an idea of what employment opportunities that are available right now.

Maintenance Supervisor at Chobani - Twin Falls

Semi-truck Driver for MCM Trucking - Kimberly

Merchandiser for Pepsi - Twin Falls

Installation Technician for AT&T - Twin Falls

Part-time Driver for UPS - Twin Falls

Recruitment Coordinator for City of Twin Falls - Twin Falls

Nurses for Family Health Services - Twin Falls

Dental Assistant for Clover Creek Dental - Gooding

Registration Specialist for College of Southern Idaho - Twin Falls

Traffic Clerk for Twin Falls County - Twin Falls

Detention Deputy - Twin Falls

Security Officer for College of Southern Idaho - Twin Falls

That's just tip of the iceberg. The bottom line is there's work out there in the Magic Valley, if you're looking.