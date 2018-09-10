Here Is How You Can Help Guppies In Twin Falls

Aaron Gupton has been an integral part of the community in Twin Falls. Guppies Hot Rod Grill caught on fire last night and now the community is rallying behind him. Here is how you can help.

It wasn't more than a few hours after the flames at Guppies were put out when people started offering help. But as a reminder, they were not the only business effected by the fire. Businesses like the Cookie Basket and surrounding businesses were hit pretty hard too.

There are tons of people offering their help and skills to rebuild Guppies. They are still working on handling the insurance companies, so we won't know for a while if insurance will cover all the damage. Until then, the community has got his back and already finding ways to help.