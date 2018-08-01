Here’s A Real Quick Video Full Of Southern Idaho Beauty

There is a lot of beauty in Southern Idaho, not counting all the beautiful people - you know who you are. Since the land is so bounteous in beauty it is hard to capture it all in one video that isn't an hour long. Unless you are the video legend Hey Arnel and you know how to hyperlapse your footage and still make it look awesome.

In the video you get quick shots of many of the landmarks and tourist destinations of Southern Idaho including the Perrine Bridge, Caldron Linn, Box Canyon, Shoshone Falls, downtown Twin, Salmon Dam, Balanced Rock, Pillar Falls, and more. The video is like a visual memory game of 'How Many Locations Can You Name?'!