I'm sure there are some real situations where drones are causing problems, but when it comes to getting stellar video of Idaho - that's where drones belong.

YouTuber Idahoblaster must have gotten a drone for Christmas because over the last few months he has been posting a lot of drone shots of Idaho lands that we normally don't get to see. Any of us can go to the mountains and camp, hike, or climb but not many of us get the view that this drone shares from the high skies above.