Here’s How Much a Condo Costs in Ketchum (WATCH)
I wish I didn't wonder about stuff like this, but I do. Has your mind every wandered into the realm where you wonder how much it would actually cost you to get a prime place in Ketchum? Wonder no more. Here's the answer.
This is a sweet condo that is listed as 191 W 6th Street #5 right in the heart of Ketchum, Idaho.
Luxury 2 Bedroom condo in downtown Ketchum Idaho - Offered by Suzanne Walsh of Sun Valley Sotheby's International from Sun Valley Photo on Vimeo.
There are even more details in the Zillow listing showing that this is a 2-bed, 2-bath residence with a fireplace and a wet bar. There's office space and a really nice tub. But, how much money would have to leave your bank account to make a place like this happen?
$975,000
And, that's after a $125,000 price drop in early March. Wow. Granted, you have to pay to play and no one plays in Ketchum or Sun Valley without paying the piper. But, this gives you an idea of the price to live in the lap of Idaho luxury.
As for me and my family, it's a big decision in the drive-thru if we take advantage of the two apple pies for a dollar deal. So, I'll just watch this video for free and leave Ketchum real estate in my dream world.