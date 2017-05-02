Here’s How Much a Condo Costs in Ketchum (WATCH)

I wish I didn't wonder about stuff like this, but I do. Has your mind every wandered into the realm where you wonder how much it would actually cost you to get a prime place in Ketchum? Wonder no more. Here's the answer.

This is a sweet condo that is listed as 191 W 6th Street #5 right in the heart of Ketchum, Idaho.

There are even more details in the Zillow listing showing that this is a 2-bed, 2-bath residence with a fireplace and a wet bar. There's office space and a really nice tub. But, how much money would have to leave your bank account to make a place like this happen?

$975,000

And, that's after a $125,000 price drop in early March. Wow. Granted, you have to pay to play and no one plays in Ketchum or Sun Valley without paying the piper. But, this gives you an idea of the price to live in the lap of Idaho luxury.