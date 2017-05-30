Here’s How Much Money You Need to Be Happy in Idaho

There's an old saying that one man's trash is another man's treasure. I think it's safe to say that the guy with money is happier than the one with trash. But, just how much trash money does it take to be happy in Idaho. There's a new study that claims to know.

Thrillist reported on a study done by Gallup about how much money it takes to reach "happiness" in different parts of the country. How did they manage to do that? Here's what Thrillist said:

Gallup conducted 450,000 interviews with randomly selected adults throughout the country between January 2014 and December 2016, tracking roughly 350,000 people’s daily emotions in respect to income.

What they discovered is interesting. In the middle part of the country, people reached happiness when they earned around $54,000 per year. But, what about Idaho? Well, let's just say we're a little more high-maintenance than that. It takes six figures to put a smile on our face. Idaho and our surrounding (greedy) neighbor states in the Pacific Northwest don't get "happy" until we have at least $105,000 in the bank.

I suspect many of my friends in Sun Valley are laughing at this right now. Oh, wait. I don't have any friends in Sun Valley, which is probably why I DON'T have anywhere close to $105,000 in the bank. :(