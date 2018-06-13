Here’s How To Win Tickets To See Counting Crows & LIVE In Boise

Greg Jannetta

Two of the most commercially successful bands to emerge from the early nineties are getting ready to embark on a coast to coast tour that includes a stop in Idaho.

Counting Crows and LIVE are performing Wednesday, June 27, at the Taco Bell Arena in Boise. Singers of hits such as "Mr. Jones," "Long December," "Rain King," and "Round Here," Counting Crows will headline a tour including more than 50 stops through September 23.

LIVE achieved world fame shortly after the release of their 1994 album "Throwing Copper," which included hits "I Alone" and "Lightning Crashes." We just happen to have a pair of tickets to the show, and would really like to send two fans of both bands to see them perform.

Greg Jannetta, host of 98.3 The Snake's afternoon show (2-7p), is going to give them away, on-air, Friday, June 22, during the 5'oclock hour. Just be the correct caller, and you're going to the show. Make sure you listen on Friday, June 22, for the number to call.