Here’s How You Can Help A Buhl Woman Get Two Prosthetic Legs

A Magic Valley woman named Sheryl Smith Burdett lost her right leg two years ago and will soon lose her left leg due to illness. Big Heart Benefits is hosting a fundraiser to help her get two new prosthetic legs.

Sheryl has a prosthetic leg for her right leg that was lost two years ago, but according to her, that prosthetic does not fit correctly and she has a hard time walking on it. Now, since she will be losing her left leg, she is afraid without any help she may never walk again.

Big Hear Benefits is having a fundraiser at Banbury with swimming, food, silent auctions and raffles. All proceeds go to help Sheryl purchase two prosthetic legs. Ticket prices are $35 per person or $60 per couple. The event is Friday June 15th starting at 7 p.m.