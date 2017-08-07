Here’s How You Can Help Southern Idaho Wildfire Crews

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

This has unfortunately been a very busy wildfire season in Southern Idaho. If you're wondering what you can do to help, there are a number of supplies that would be a great help to local firefighting crews.

Here are some of the supplies needed, if you have a heart to help:

  • Baby wipes
  • ChapStick
  • Water
  • Powerade
  • Jerky
  • granola bars
  • nuts
  • apples
  • protein bars
  • Any non-perishable store bought snack items

If you have items to donate, you can drop them by our radio station at 415 Park Avenue in Twin Falls. Here are a couple of other places in the area where items can be taken to:

  • Any First Federal Bank location
  • Ace Hardware in Shoshone, Hagerman or Gooding

We will update this list if new locations are added. It's a great thing to help these brave crews as they keep all of us safe from the wildfires that have ravaged our area this summer.

Filed Under: southern idaho, support, wildfires
Categories: General
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top