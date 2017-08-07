Here’s How You Can Help Southern Idaho Wildfire Crews
This has unfortunately been a very busy wildfire season in Southern Idaho. If you're wondering what you can do to help, there are a number of supplies that would be a great help to local firefighting crews.
Here are some of the supplies needed, if you have a heart to help:
- Baby wipes
- ChapStick
- Water
- Powerade
- Jerky
- granola bars
- nuts
- apples
- protein bars
- Any non-perishable store bought snack items
If you have items to donate, you can drop them by our radio station at 415 Park Avenue in Twin Falls. Here are a couple of other places in the area where items can be taken to:
- Any First Federal Bank location
- Ace Hardware in Shoshone, Hagerman or Gooding
We will update this list if new locations are added. It's a great thing to help these brave crews as they keep all of us safe from the wildfires that have ravaged our area this summer.