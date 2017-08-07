Here’s How You Can Help Southern Idaho Wildfire Crews

This has unfortunately been a very busy wildfire season in Southern Idaho. If you're wondering what you can do to help, there are a number of supplies that would be a great help to local firefighting crews.

Here are some of the supplies needed, if you have a heart to help:

Baby wipes

ChapStick

Water

Powerade

Jerky

granola bars

nuts

apples

protein bars

Any non-perishable store bought snack items

If you have items to donate, you can drop them by our radio station at 415 Park Avenue in Twin Falls. Here are a couple of other places in the area where items can be taken to:

Any First Federal Bank location

Ace Hardware in Shoshone, Hagerman or Gooding