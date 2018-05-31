Here’s The Smallest Home For Sale In Twin Falls

Little homes are becoming more and more popular. They are easy to maintain, incredibly affordable and leaves more money in your pocket to do more with. So here is the smallest home for sale in Twin Falls on zillow.com.

It is 544 sq ft located at 422 Main Ave N in Twin Falls. It looks like it may have been a duplex that was converted into a home? Not really sure but it is pretty cute inside.

There is a little fake fireplace in the living room, the dining room is right next to it near the kitchen.

And the two bedrooms look pretty nice if you ask us!

The downside I would say is that the bathroom is a 3/4 bath, so I think it doesn't have a bath or shower or something. But it is a steal at $63,500. Zillow estimates the monthly cost would be $275/mo. That is definitely cheaper than rent.