Here’s What a Room at Super 8 in Boise Will Cost The Night Before the Eclipse

The word affordable has taken on a whole new meaning when it comes to finding reasonable lodging in Boise the night before the solar eclipse.



Thanks to our listener Michelle, who sent us this tip on Facebook. Her family was trying book a room in Boise on August 20, 2017 for reasons unrelated to the eclipse. When she told me the price was close to $700, I couldn't believe it. $700 for a room... at the Super 8!

Check it out for yourself.

Super8

And maybe the bigger story here is that there's a room available at all. Most Boise area hotels are totally booked and the few that are available only go up from here.