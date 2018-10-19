Here’s Why Idaho’s State Gem Is Better Than Everyone Else’s

Well, obviously Idaho is the gem state and has more precious gems than anywhere else. But the Star Garnet is so incredible, Idaho had to make it the state gem in 1967.

There are only two places in the world known for having star garnet : India and Idaho. It is one of the most rare gems out there and more valuable than other star gems.

There are also star rubies and star sapphires as well. The star garnet is the best and so is Idaho.

If you find one you should hang on to it! Plus, they are beautiful.