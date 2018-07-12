Here’s Why You Should Adopt From Twin Falls Animal Shelter

Hey Arnel is a local YouTuber who loves to share videos with him and his dog adventuring throughout the state. He recently went to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter and played a joke on some of his followers.

Ok, so spoiler alert, Arnel did not give up his dog. If you felt real feelings of sadness for him though, that is what I believe he was going for. You can have a relationship and that love with a furry friend of your own by adopting at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter! Look at all the adorable loving faces at the end! How could you not want to adopt one of these cuties!