The first day of school is barely a week away and South Hills Middle School is opening their doors for a first look at the new building.

Thursday from 5:30-7pm is the South Hills Middle School Grand Opening with an opening ceremony, ribbon cutting, and the school will be open for exploration. Make sure to check out the media room/library and the hallway murals.

If you miss the open house check out the pictures above for a look at the new South Hills Middle School.