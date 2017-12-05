Here’s Your Handy Christmas Tipping Guide
With every Holiday season comes the question about whether or not you should tip a little extra for Christmas.
Most "experts" seem to agree that it depends on how well you know the person and whether or not you feel that giving them a gift is appropriate. If you look at the long list of people who provide a service for you, I can imagine that you'd go broke very quickly if you gave everyone a tip.
The website manorsmentor.com has a very extensive guide to holiday tipping. Here are some of the highlights.
Nannies/Babysitters- About what you would pay them for one night's care. They say that a small gift from your child is also cool..
House-cleaner- the equivalent of one cleaning
Mail Carrier- They suggest a gift, valued about $20. And I didn't know this but apparently the post office frowns on their associates taking cash gifts or any gift valued over $20.
Lawn Care Worker 20$ for each person on the crew.
Regular Delivery Persons (dry cleaning, UPS, newspaper, etc.)- $20
Trash Collectors $20
Hairdresser/ Nail tech- tip should be about the amount you spend at one visit.
Teachers - Consider pooling your resources with other parents to get them a gift card or spring for dinner. Otherwise, homemade treats from the kids are a nice gesture.
You can find the comprehensive list, including what to tip fitness trainer, masseuse or teacher at mannersmentor.com