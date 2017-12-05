Here’s Your Handy Christmas Tipping Guide

With every Holiday season comes the question about whether or not you should tip a little extra for Christmas.

Most "experts" seem to agree that it depends on how well you know the person and whether or not you feel that giving them a gift is appropriate. If you look at the long list of people who provide a service for you, I can imagine that you'd go broke very quickly if you gave everyone a tip.

The website manorsmentor.com has a very extensive guide to holiday tipping . Here are some of the highlights.

Nannies/Babysitters - About what you would pay them for one night's care. They say that a small gift from your child is also cool..

House-cleaner - the equivalent of one cleaning

Mail Carrier - They suggest a gift, valued about $20. And I didn't know this but apparently the post office frowns on their associates taking cash gifts or any gift valued over $20.

Lawn Care Worker 20$ for each person on the crew.

Regular Delivery Persons (dry cleaning, UPS, newspaper, etc.)- $20

Trash Collectors $20

Hairdresser/ Nail tech - tip should be about the amount you spend at one visit.

Teachers - Consider pooling your resources with other parents to get them a gift card or spring for dinner. Otherwise, homemade treats from the kids are a nice gesture.

You can find the comprehensive list, including what to tip fitness trainer, masseuse or teacher at mannersmentor.com