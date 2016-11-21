Heyburn Man Sentenced for Insurance Fraud
HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX) – A Heyburn man has pleaded guilty to and sentenced for one count of insurance fraud.
Demetre R. Alvarado, 24, who pleaded guilty to the fraud, was given a two-year fixed and three-year indeterminate sentence.
Alvarado filed a police report after his vehicle was taken from a commercial garage, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. When the vehicle was found, he reported to the garage’s insurance company that certain parts had been removed and then later admitted he had lied to the insurance investigator.
The court suspended the prison sentence and placed Alvarado on probation for five years, ordered him to pay a $500 fine and $361 in restitution to Employers Mutual Casualty Company, and $898 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance. The judge also ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service.