Heyburn Man Sentenced for Insurance Fraud

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX) – A Heyburn man has pleaded guilty to and sentenced for one count of insurance fraud.

Demetre R. Alvarado, 24, who pleaded guilty to the fraud, was given a two-year fixed and three-year indeterminate sentence.

Alvarado filed a police report after his vehicle was taken from a commercial garage, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. When the vehicle was found, he reported to the garage’s insurance company that certain parts had been removed and then later admitted he had lied to the insurance investigator.