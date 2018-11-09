Heyburn, Twin Falls to Participate in Apprenticeship Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Two Magic Valley cities will participate in Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 12-18, which will highlight the benefits of apprenticeships in many industries.

According to the Idaho Department of Labor, organizations across the state will engage employers, job seekers and students to share the benefits of tapping registered apprenticeships as a way to reach career goals and meet the workforce needs of businesses.

Department Director Melinda Smyser said apprenticeships have been on the rise in the Gem State.

“Our goal is to provide workers with the specific skills that meet the needs of Idaho employers,” she said in a prepared statement. “We do that by supporting a combination of structured learning with on-the-job training. Idaho’s earn-and-learn model allows us to do that, and at the same time, keep down student debt.”

Heyburn and Twin Falls will hold events next week:

Heyburn

7 p.m. Nov. 14 – Heyburn Apprenticeship Signing Ceremony – Mt. Harrison Junior/Senior High School, 1431 17th St., Heyburn. Local officials will recognize the efforts of students entering the machine operator Student to Registered Apprenticeship Program. For more information, contact Chet.Jeppesen@labor.idaho.gov or call (208) 678-5518 ext. 3109.

Twin Falls

10 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 – How to Develop a Registered Apprenticeship Program – College of Southern Idaho, Applied Technology and Innovation Center, 315 Falls Ave. Participants will tour local businesses and learn more about the apprenticeship program at the College of Southern Idaho. For more information, contact Davy Gadd at DGadd@csi.edu or Katrina Oksten at KaOksten@csi.edu or (208) 732-6382.