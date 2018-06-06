High Speed Motorcycle Chase Ends with Crash in West Idaho

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX) A 31-year-old Middleton man on a motorcycle was hospitalized after crashing during a high speed chase with state police on Wednesday. The chase started on Interstate 84 and Boise and ended in Caldwell at around 12:30 a.m., according to Idaho State Police. Justin Wilson was riding a Kawasaki Ninja when he crashed while exiting the interstate in Caldwell. Wilson was wearing a helmet and taken to an area hospital for treatment. ISP says the Caldwell Police Department is investigating the crash and charges against Wilson are pending.