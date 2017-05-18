High Water & Idaho Fish & Game Update
The snowpack in some parts of Idaho still looks like the middle-of-winter.
Water temperature is well below average for the middle-of-May
Some ski resorts may be open well into summer. Good for them. Not quite so good for fishing. Water levels are high at dams, in streams and rivers. Water temperature is well below average for the middle-of-May. It’s not a complete wash-out.
Kelton Hatch from Idaho Fish and Game joined us on Top Story and gave us a complete run-down. You can hear our discussion below: