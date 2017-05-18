High Water & Idaho Fish & Game Update

Courtesy, Bill Colley.

The snowpack in some parts of Idaho still looks like the middle-of-winter.

Water temperature is well below average for the middle-of-May

Some ski resorts may be open well into summer.  Good for them.  Not quite so good for fishing.  Water levels are high at dams, in streams and rivers.  Water temperature is well below average for the middle-of-May. It’s not a complete wash-out.

Kelton Hatch from Idaho Fish and Game joined us on Top Story and gave us a complete run-down.  You can hear our discussion below:

Filed Under: bill colley, fishing, Hunting, idaho, Idaho Fish and Game, Kelton Hatch, Magic Valley
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Podcasts, Science, Top Story, Twin Falls Events, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top