Highway Work Begins Monday Near Hollister
HOLLISTER, Idaho – Roadwork will begin Monday near Hollister.
The paving to fix ruts along U.S. Highway 93 will occur from Deep Creek to the north city limit of Hollister, mileposts 20-27, according to Idaho Transportation Department. Shoulders of the highway also will be widened in this stretch to improve safety for drivers.
During working hours – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday – ITD says, traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers guiding traffic. Motorists may encounter minor delays. Drivers also should expect reduced speeds throughout the project
Contractor for the $4.6 million project is Boise-based Western Construction.